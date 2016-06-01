FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue 5th and 6th series unsecured corporate bonds
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 1, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue 5th and 6th series unsecured corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 5th series corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date June 10, 2021 and coupon rate of 0.190 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue 6th series corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with maturity date June 10, 2031 and coupon rate of 0.780 percent per annum

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 10

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co.,Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GW6Oad

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
