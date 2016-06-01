FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jiangsu Etern to pay 2015 dividend on June 7
June 1, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Etern to pay 2015 dividend on June 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute three new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 6

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute seven new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5igYEo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

