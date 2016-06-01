BRIEF-Heilongjiang Kingland Technology signs intelligent ecology strategic cooperation framework agreement

June 1 (Reuters) - Heilongjiang Kingland Technology :

* Says it signed an intelligent ecology strategic cooperation framework agreement with Togtoh Government and an Inner Mongolia-based water-saving engineering equipment company

* Says the companies to cooperate on intelligent agricultural efficient water saving irrigation, ecological management, soil and environmental remediation

* Says the total investment amount is 1.2 billion yuan

