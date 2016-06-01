FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heilongjiang Kingland Technology signs intelligent ecology strategic cooperation framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Heilongjiang Kingland Technology :

* Says it signed an intelligent ecology strategic cooperation framework agreement with Togtoh Government and an Inner Mongolia-based water-saving engineering equipment company

* Says the companies to cooperate on intelligent agricultural efficient water saving irrigation, ecological management, soil and environmental remediation

* Says the total investment amount is 1.2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2e4S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

