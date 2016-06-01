FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares close higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise
June 1, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares close higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, June 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks snapped two sessions of falls and closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday, helped by foreign investment inflows, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 1.21 percent, or 434.60 points, higher at 36,496.16.

"Positive sentiment was seen in the market, helped by foreign fund inflows despite a cautious approach by local investors ahead of the federal budget due on Friday," said Hammad Aman, manager, equity sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

K-Electric Ltd rose 6.23 percent, TRG Pakistan Ltd gained 4.51 percent and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Pvt Ltd added 4.99 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.79/104.80 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.85/104.87.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.00 percent from 5.80 percent in the previous session.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

