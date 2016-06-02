BRIEF-IBKS No.4 Special Purpose Acquisition to merge with Soltworks

June 2 (Reuters) - IBKS No.4 Special Purpose Acquisition Company:

* Says it will merge with Soltworks Co Ltd

* Says merger ratio of 1:2.7590000 between the co and Soltworks

* Says 6.8 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Oct. 24 and registered date of Oct. 25

* Says the co will survive and Soltworks will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xBbtBqnB, me2.do/FfzjqGuy

Further company Coverage: [230980.KQ 222520.KN]