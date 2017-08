June 2 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Vie Science and Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to boost capital of about 210 million yuan into its Anhui-based auto parts unit for projects

* Says the company to raise stake in the unit to 90.5 percent from 69.9 percent

