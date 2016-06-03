BRIEF-Bota Bio to issue 17th convertible bonds worth 5 bln won

June 3 (Reuters) - Bota Bio. Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue the 17th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of June 2, 2019, yield to maturity of 9.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,500 won per share, and a conversion period from June 2, 2017 to May 2, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Nz8EcV

