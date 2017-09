June 3 (Reuters) - Shandong Xingmin Wheel Co Ltd :

* Says it receives patent license (No.212014000170.6) from Deustsches Patent-und Markenamt, for a high strength steel with double kerves

* Says patent with a term of 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IinXBk

