FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tokyo TY Financial Group forms business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokyo TY Financial Group forms business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :

* Says the company with two gruoup companies, The Tokyo Tomin Bank and The Yachiyo Bank, formed a business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, on provision of financial services in capital circle

* Says the company to issue first tranche 750,000 class-A shares to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank via private placement, to raise 15 billion yen in total, on June 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LDqSnZ ; goo.gl/WzU8AL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.