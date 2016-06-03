BRIEF-Tokyo TY Financial Group forms business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

June 3 (Reuters) - Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc :

* Says the company with two gruoup companies, The Tokyo Tomin Bank and The Yachiyo Bank, formed a business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, on provision of financial services in capital circle

* Says the company to issue first tranche 750,000 class-A shares to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank via private placement, to raise 15 billion yen in total, on June 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LDqSnZ ; goo.gl/WzU8AL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)