June 6 (Reuters) - Information Development Co Ltd :

* Says it buys 490 shares (49 percent stake) and injects capital in Myanmar-based firm engaged in BPO, software development related business, on May 31

* Says the company holds a 49 percent stake in the Myanmar-based firm ups from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gjC0Rs

