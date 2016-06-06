FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Earth Chemical announces business and capital alliance with Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
June 6, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Earth Chemical announces business and capital alliance with Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Earth Chemical Co Ltd :

* Says the company will form a business and capital alliance with Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd in late July

* Says two entities will cooperate on marketing and development of products

* Says the company will acquire 799,600 shares of Taiko Pharmaceutical’s stock

* Says the company will hold a 5.8 percent stake in Taiko Pharmaceutical, up from 0 percent, after the acquisition of equity shares

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/89hYv1; goo.gl/ARnNG7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

