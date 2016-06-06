BRIEF-Earth Chemical announces business and capital alliance with Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

June 6 (Reuters) - Earth Chemical Co Ltd :

* Says the company will form a business and capital alliance with Taiko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd in late July

* Says two entities will cooperate on marketing and development of products

* Says the company will acquire 799,600 shares of Taiko Pharmaceutical’s stock

* Says the company will hold a 5.8 percent stake in Taiko Pharmaceutical, up from 0 percent, after the acquisition of equity shares

