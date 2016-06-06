FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harbin VITI Electronic to pay 2015 dividend on June 15
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 6, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harbin VITI Electronic to pay 2015 dividend on June 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Harbin VITI Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute five new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 14

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E0KJvd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
