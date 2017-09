June 6 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber Co Ltd :

* Says its Shanghai-based investment management unit engaged in pension service industry, to set up a joint venture (nursing home) with two individuals

* Says the unit to hold a 90 percent stake in JV with investment of 4.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aQhxxo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)