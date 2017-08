June 7 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :

* Says its unit, Frontage Laboratories, will invest $980,000 to set up a JV, called Frontlink Pharma, in the US, with Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

* Says Frontlink Pharma will be capitalized at $2 million and unit will hold 49 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5qGZa2

