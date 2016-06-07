FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hotto Link announces business alliance with Chinese firm Tencent to develop WeChat Pay in Japan
#IT Services & Consulting
June 7, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hotto Link announces business alliance with Chinese firm Tencent to develop WeChat Pay in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Hotto Link Inc :

* Says the company signed a MOU with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop WeChat Pay in Japan

* Say WeChat Pay is one of the most popular settlement service via smartphone in China

* Says the company will cooperate with Tencent’s Japan-based partner company, Merchant Support, for the further promotion and operation of WeChat Pay in Japan

* Says Merchant Support is the unit of Hi Sun Technology China Ltd

* Says business starts from June 7

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y6OvQg; goo.gl/fzn3xC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

