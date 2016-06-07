FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Koshidaka Holdings announces mergers between units
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 7, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Koshidaka Holdings announces mergers between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Koshidaka Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its Singapore-based wholly owned overseas business management subsidiary KOSHIDAKA INTERNATIONAL PTE.LTD. (KI) to merge with KI's wholly owned subsidiary KOSHIDAKA MANAGEMENT SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.

* Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary Koshidaka (KD) to merge with KD's wholly owned Karaoke stores operation unit

* Says KI's unit and KD's unit to be dissolved after the transaction

* Says mergers effective on Sep. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UuX3Gt ; goo.gl/Xiszf4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.