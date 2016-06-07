FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies to pay 2015 dividend on June 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Haoyun Security Technologies :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.491111 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, distribute 4.97037 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9.940741 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/23KA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

