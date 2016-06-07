BRIEF-United Urban Investment prices new units issuance

June 7 (Reuters) - United Urban Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 190,000 new units and to raise about 32.2 billion yen in total via public offerings with subscription period from June 8 to June 9, payment date on June 14 and transaction date on June 15

* Says it plans to issue new units via private placement and to raise about 2 billion yen with subscription date on July 11 and payment date on July 12

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Yh6SA9

