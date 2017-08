(Adds bullet point and link)

June 7 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says contract sales up 5.3 percent y/y at 18.5 billion yuan ($2.82 billion) in May

* Says it wins land auctions totalling 8.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbJSZd; bit.ly/1Zu2l3i

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)