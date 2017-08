June 7 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management, a unit of Bank of Montreal, named Richard Wilson as chief executive officer and chief investment officer.

Wilson, whose appointment is effective immediately, was previously CEO of BMO Global Asset Management for EMEA.

Rajiv Silgardo, currently co-CEO of BMO Global Asset Management is retiring from the bank, effective August 1. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)