June 8 (Reuters) - KDmedia, Inc. :

* Says it sells its entire 20,921,429 shares of YES SHOP LIMITED, which is engaged in home shopping business, for improvement of financial soundness

* Says transaction amount of 3.37 billion won

* To hold 0 pct stake in the target company, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iDSI7i

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)