June 8 (Reuters) - MEDIPOST CO.,LTD. :

* Says it receives a patent on June 7, for composition for inducing differentiation and proliferation of neural precursor cells or neural stem cells to neural cells, comprising a human umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell as an active ingredient

* Says patent number of 12/516,913

