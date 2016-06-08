BRIEF-Aisino adjusts share issue and fund raising plan for stake acquisition

June 8 (Reuters) - Aisino Co Ltd :

* Says it revises to issue 30.6 million shares at 22.07 yuan per share and pay cash of 225 million yuan, in exchange for 100 pct stake in Guangzhou-based technology company, with transaction amount of 900 million yuan

* Says it revises to issue 3.1 million shares at 22.07 yuan per share and pay cash of 200,000 yuan in exchange for 31.12 pct Beijing-based technology company, for 68.46 million yuan

* Says it will raise up to 390.2 million yuan via private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oE3EzO

