Sultanate of Oman marketing 5yr and 10yr US dollar bonds
June 8, 2016 / 6:10 AM / in a year

Sultanate of Oman marketing 5yr and 10yr US dollar bonds

Steve Garton

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 8 (IFR) - The Sultanate of Oman is set to price a dual-tranche issue of US dollar sovereign bonds later today, according to a term-sheet seen by IFR.

Oman, rated Baa1/BBB- (Moody‘s/S&P), is offering five-year bonds at a spread in the mid-to-high 200bp range over mid-swaps. The 10-year bonds are being marketed in the mid-300s over mid-swaps.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, MUFG, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Natixis are joint lead managers. (Reporting By Steve Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

