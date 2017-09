June 8 (Reuters) - Grandhope Biotech :

* Says it adjusts private placement new share quantity for fund raising to up to 11,418,422 shares from up to 15,224,562 shares

* Says it adjusts private placement amount to up to 450 million yuan from up to 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28p9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)