BRIEF-IE to issue fifth convertible bonds worth 2.9 bln won

June 8 (Reuters) - IE Ltd :

* Says it will issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 2.9 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 13, 2018, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 4.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 500 won per share, and a conversion period from June 14, 2017 to June 13, 2018

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GYkSVvJH

