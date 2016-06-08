FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IE to issue fifth convertible bonds worth 2.9 bln won
June 8, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IE to issue fifth convertible bonds worth 2.9 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - IE Ltd :

* Says it will issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 2.9 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 13, 2018, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 4.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 500 won per share, and a conversion period from June 14, 2017 to June 13, 2018

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GYkSVvJH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

