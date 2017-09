June 8 (Reuters) - China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd

* Says lock-up period for 868.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 16

* Says shareholder Tianjin Zhenghe Sitong Equity Investment Fund plans to reduce up to 5.43 percent stake in the company in next six months from June 16, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24z1QGo; bit.ly/28k2fRL

