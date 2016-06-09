FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Minebea announces judgment on legal dispute between NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and Thai Tax Office
June 9, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Minebea announces judgment on legal dispute between NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and Thai Tax Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Minebea Co Ltd :

* Says the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand made its judgment for the case filed on Dec. 9, 2010, regarding dispute between the company’s Thailand-based unit NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and the Revenue Department of the Kingdom of Thailand, which dismissed the claims made by NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd.

* Says the unit received an assessment of 502 million baht worth income tax liability from Revenue Department, on August 25, 2008 and the unit filed tax return then

* Says the unit won the case on Oct. 13, 2010, but the Revenue Department disagreed with the judgment and appealed this case to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand on Dec. 9, 2010

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8wZrTk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

