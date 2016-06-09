FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo Japan offers takeover bid for 49 pct stake in eBook Initiative Japan for capital and business alliance
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 9, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yahoo Japan offers takeover bid for 49 pct stake in eBook Initiative Japan for capital and business alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp :

* Says the company, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp, offered a takeover bid for 2.4 million shares(or no less than 990,800 shares) of eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd from June 10 to July 22

* Says offered purchase price at up to 2.06 billion yen in total and payment date starts July 29

* Says eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd will issue 2.3 million new shares to the company for 2.02 billion yen in total and payment date from July 29 to Sep. 12

* Sees the company is aiming to increase stake in eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd to 49 percent(or no less than 20 percent) after the takeover bid

* Says Yahoo Japan and eBook Initiative Japan will jointly develop electronic book business since July 29, based on a capital and business alliance agreement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uaQamw; goo.gl/HX0IbU; goo.gl/V6LwKj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

