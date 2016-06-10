BRIEF-Goldenbridge No.4 Special Purpose Acquisition to merge with Dream T Entertainment

June 10 (Reuters) - Goldenbridge No.4 Special Purpose Acquisition Co., LTD. :

* Says it will merge with Dream T Entertainment Co., Ltd., to boost business operation

* Says merger ratio of 1:1.9915 between company and Dream T Entertainment

* 12,847,066 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Nov. 18

* Company will survive and Dream T Entertainment will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qVtupY

