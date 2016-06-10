FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Food Planet to acquire companies from Red Planet Japan and other companies and individuals
June 10, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Food Planet to acquire companies from Red Planet Japan and other companies and individuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Food Planet and Red Planet Japan :

* Food Planet will acquire 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based restaurant business company, 29.3 percent stake in Q’s Dining, 40.8 percent stake in a Sapporo-based restaurant business company and 49 percent stake in Sweetstar Asia Limited from Red Planet Japan, Evolution Advisors Limited, Foodlabs Limited and five individuals on June 30

* Food Planet and Red Planet Japan cancels the business and capital alliance, which was formed on Sep. 7, 2015

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2EFG; 985.so/2EFK

Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)

