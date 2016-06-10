BRIEF-CAPE INDUSTRIES to issue sixth convertible bonds worth 15 bln won

June 10 (Reuters) - CAPE INDUSTRIES LTD. :

* Says it will issue the sixth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 15 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 14, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,140 won per share, and a conversion period from June 14, 2017 to May 14, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tEZfb8

