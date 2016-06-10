FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ARION TECHNOLOGY to issue convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
#Communications Equipment
June 10, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ARION TECHNOLOGY to issue convertible bonds worth 5 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - ARIONTECHNOLOGY INC. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of Aug. 10, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 6,670 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 10, 2017 to July 10, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OIFzmf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
