BRIEF-ARION TECHNOLOGY to issue convertible bonds worth 5 bln won

June 10 (Reuters) - ARIONTECHNOLOGY INC. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of Aug. 10, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 6,670 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 10, 2017 to July 10, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OIFzmf

