June 13 (Reuters) - Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 127.9 million yuan ($19.42 million) for a 7 percent stake in eye hospital in Liaoning province

* Says it plans to invest with partners in a property insurance firm with registered capital of 1 billion yuan

