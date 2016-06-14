FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results
June 14, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 14 (Reuters) 
Starts Proceed Investment Corp 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2016  ended Oct 31, 2015     to Oct 31, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.24                2.22                2.25                2.26
                       (+0.8 pct )         (-0.9 pct )         (+0.3 pct )         (+0.8 pct )
  Net                      713 mln             701 mln             714 mln             716 mln
                       (+1.7 pct )         (-3.5 pct )         (+0.1 pct )         (+0.3 pct )
  Div                    4,104 yen           4,035 yen           4,110 yen           4,120 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
