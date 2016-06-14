TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 14 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.24 2.22 2.25 2.26 (+0.8 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Net 713 mln 701 mln 714 mln 716 mln (+1.7 pct ) (-3.5 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Div 4,104 yen 4,035 yen 4,110 yen 4,120 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8979.T