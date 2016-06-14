FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synmosa Biopharma says new share issue price is T$30 per share
June 14, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synmosa Biopharma says new share issue price is T$30 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Synmosa Biopharma :

* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$30 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 125.34723534 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2WEE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

