June 14 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it prices the 23.34 million shares of common stock issued in initial public offering, at 22.22 yuan per share

* Says the company expects to raise about 518.6 million yuan through the issue

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FPM6afDG

