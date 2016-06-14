FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Ashtead: top of FTSE after strong results, buyback plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Ashtead Group +2% & top FTSE 100 gainer after industrial equipment hire co posts higher FY PBT & announces share buyback of up to 200 mln stg for 2016/17

** Co, which hires out diggers and tools on short-term contracts, also raises FY div by 48 pct to 22.5 p/shr & says expects "good" earnings growth this year

** Jefferies says results show Q4 beat (PBT up to 163.5 mln stg results in 10% beat on 149 mln stg consensus) & forecasts FY17 PBT of 691 mln stg

** A quarter of a full day's avg vol through in first 15 mins

** News a big boost after concerns raised by US peer United Rentals, which earlier this year forecasts 2016 adjusted EBITDA $2.65-$2.75 bln (lowered by 3.5%, Jefferies says), blames oil & gas & Canada biz

** Ashtead -c.15% YTD, vs United Rentals' -3%

