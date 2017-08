June 14 (Reuters) - GuiZhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it completed establishment of a JV in Anhui, with Anhui-based medical management co

* The joint venture is engaged in medical management, medical investment and R&D of medical technology business, with a registration capital of 70 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 55 percent in the JV

