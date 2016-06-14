BRIEF-Ningbo Shanshan to pay 2015 dividend on June 20

June 14 (Reuters) - Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.75 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute two new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 17

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute eight new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

