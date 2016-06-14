TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 14 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.68 6.25 7.15 7.19 (+6.9 pct ) (+24.5 pct ) (+7.0 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 2.48 1.85 2.41 2.50 (+33.9 pct ) (+163.1 pct ) (-3.0 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) Div 1,740 yen 1,706 yen 1,890 yen 1,900 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T