BRIEF-Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank says 2015 dividend record date is Aug. 17
June 14, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank says 2015 dividend record date is Aug. 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$5,998,681,088 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$799,824,150 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Cash dividend payment date is Aug. 31 and stock dividend payment date is Sep. 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XHy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
