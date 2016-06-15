BUZZ-Aveva: slumps after ending deal talks with Schneider

** Aveva down 17 pct at the open, after the British software maker ends preliminary deal talks with Schneider Electric SE

** Company, which makes programs to design oil rigs, ships and nuclear power stations, gives no reason for termination

** French Electricity components and energy management group Schneider, which declines to comment, seen up slightly

** Aveva said this week that it received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider, 6 mnths after French co pulled out of a deal to buy a majority of Aveva

** Schneider shares up 2.4 pct