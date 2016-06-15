FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Berkeley: top FTSE loser as Brexit fears hit house reservations
#Hot Stocks
June 15, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Berkeley: top FTSE loser as Brexit fears hit house reservations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Berkeley Group -c.2% & biggest loser on the FTSE 100 loser with London-focused housebuilder pointing to a 20% drop in new home reservations in the run-up to EU vote

** Peers Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments also among FTSE’s big 10 losers, down 0.7-1% (ComRes poll for The Sun, reported on Tues, said 46% for remain vs 45% leave )

** Berkeley with highest exposure to central London, epicenter of Brexit-fear driven slowdown in property buying, has most to lose from uncertainty in the wake of a possible Leave decision

** Co, which backs Britain’s EU membership, has said London might need fewer homes if the country were to quit the 28-nation bloc

** About 40% 30-day avg vol through in less than 1 hr

** stock -c.19% YTD; biggest drop among FTSE 100 housebuilders

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
