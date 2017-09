June 15 (Reuters) - Cheilbio Co., Ltd.:

* Says it co-CEO Shim Seung Gyu resigned from the position of co-CEO, effective March 31

* The company’s the other co-CEO, Shim Gwang Gyeong, will begin to serve as CEO

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5NkNxm4i

