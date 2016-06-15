FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong securities regulator fines Schroders for disclosure failures
June 15, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong securities regulator fines Schroders for disclosure failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said on Wednesday it had fined and reprimanded Schroder Investment Management Hong Kong Limited HK$1.8 million ($230,000) for failing to disclose all notifiable interests in Hong Kong listed shares.

An SFC investigation found that from August 2005 to January 2013, Schroder did not disclose to the Hong Kong stock exchange and the relevant listed companies all its notifiable interests in Hong Kong-listed shares held in client portfolios where they did not have, or were unable to exercise, proxy voting rights.

According to Schroder, it discovered the disclosure failures in November 2012 when adopting a new system to monitor and report disclosable interests in shares. The company subsequently corrected the disclosure notifications, the SFC said. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

