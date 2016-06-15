FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results
June 15, 2016

TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 15 (Reuters) 
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2016  ended Oct 31, 2015     to Oct 31, 2016     to Apr 30, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.25             798 mln                1.32                1.35
                      (+56.0 pct )        (+20.5 pct )         (+6.0 pct )         (+2.6 pct )
  Net                      516 mln             286 mln             514 mln             524 mln
                      (+80.2 pct )        (+54.0 pct )         (-0.4 pct )         (+1.9 pct )
  Div                    3,014 yen           2,986 yen           3,196 yen           3,256 yen

