TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Jun 15 (Reuters) Tosei Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.25 798 mln 1.32 1.35 (+56.0 pct ) (+20.5 pct ) (+6.0 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) Net 516 mln 286 mln 514 mln 524 mln (+80.2 pct ) (+54.0 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) Div 3,014 yen 2,986 yen 3,196 yen 3,256 yen