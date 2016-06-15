FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen adjusts assets restructuring plan
June 15, 2016

BRIEF-China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen adjusts assets restructuring plan

June 15 (Reuters) - China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd :

* Says it revises to issue 118.3 million A shares at 13.04 yuan per share to China Electronics Corporation in exchange for 35.1 percent stake in a Wuhan-based electronics company, 100 percent stake in a Beijing-based tech-firm, respectively

* Says it scraps the transaction of acquiring creditor’s right of the company owned by China Electronics worth 165 million yuan

* Says total acquisition price is amended to 1.54 billion yuan

* Says it revises to issue up to 564.3 million new shares at the price of 13.04 yuan per share via private placement, to raise up to 7.36 billion yuan

