June 16 (Reuters) - Hongda High-tech Holding :

* Says its Shenzhen-based medical electronics subsidiary will sell 30 percent stake in a Shanghai-based medical instruments company to an individual at 3 million yuan

* Says the subsidiary will hold 70 percent stake in the Shanghai-based medical instrument company after sale

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3fj8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)