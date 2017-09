June 17 (Reuters) - Laox Co Ltd :

* Says it has established a new subsidiary, which is engaged in the trading, wholesale and retail business in Taiwan, China, on June 16

* Says the new subsidiary is capitalized at T$ 288 million

* Says the new subsidiary started business operation from June 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5p5b8N

